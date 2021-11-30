Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
  5. Jack Dorsey resigns, Indian-origin Parag Agarwal to replace him as Twitter CEO

Updated on: November 30, 2021 8:00 IST

Jack Dorsey resigns, Indian-origin Parag Agarwal to replace him as Twitter CEO

After Jack Dorsey's resignation, Indian-origin Paras Agarwal is all set to head Twitter as the new CEO. He is a graduate from IIT Bombay.
