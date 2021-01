First recreational park comes up in Nagaland's Dimapur

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on January 21 inaugurated the first-ever Public Recreational Centre (PRC) at Green Park, State Horticulture Nursery (SHN) in Dimapur. The park has 3 Gazebos, 2 Pergolas, 2 Outdoor Gyms, 1 cafeteria, and tiled pathways, developed in an expansive 30-acre area, to encourage an active lifestyle. The chief minister added that three more places in Kohima located at Old Zoo Ministers Hill, Nagaland University campus at Meriema, and Fishery complex at Thizama have also been identified for setting up of recreational park for public utility.The park will be open for public from 6 am to 4 pm.