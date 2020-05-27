Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
  5. COVID-19 cases in India cross 1.5 lakh mark

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,51,767 including 4,337 deaths and 64,426 recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

