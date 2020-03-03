Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
  5. COVID-19: All precautionary measures are being taken, says Karnataka Health Minister

COVID-19: All precautionary measures are being taken, says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said that the state government are taking all precautionary measures on the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

