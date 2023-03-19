Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Congress is currently hold a press conference against the action of Delhi Police. Jairam Ramesh

News Videos

Updated on: March 19, 2023 19:06 IST

Congress is currently hold a press conference against the action of Delhi Police. Jairam Ramesh in conference

Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have said in the press conference that the government and BJP are trying to defame Rahul Gandhi.... Police action is vendetta politics of Modi government..
news Bharat Jodo Yatra congress Rahul Gandhi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News