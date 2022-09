Updated on: September 19, 2022 9:03 IST

Chandigarh University MMS । MMS Video। Students Protest। Bhagwant Mann। Punjab Police। India TV LIVE

A girl student from the CU was caught red-handed making videos of 60 other girls, who were bathing. Another student from the university allegedly posted the videos on YouTube. As per reports, the girl student who shot the videos is from Mohali, and she sent the video to a friend living in Shimla.