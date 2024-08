Updated on: August 14, 2024 19:21 IST

CAS extends decision on Vinesh Phogat's plea till August 16 | 14th Aug | Sports Wrap

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration of Sport, which was expected to announce its final verdict on August 13, has sought a further extension of three days. The decision will now be announced on August 16 at 9:30 PM IST. watch to know more!