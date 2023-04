Updated on: April 05, 2023 14:27 IST

Bihar VidhanSabha: huge uproar in the Vidhan Sabha over the violence in Bihar. Proceedings adjourne till 2 p.m

Bihar Vidhan Sabha: There was a lot of ruckus in the assembly today over the violence on the occasion of Ram Navami in Bihar. The BJP created so much ruckus that the proceedings of the assembly had to be adjourned until 2 p.m.