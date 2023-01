Updated on: January 07, 2023 20:25 IST

Kurukshetra: CM Dhami Pushkar Singh Dhami orders immediate evacuation of 600 families

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a ground inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Joshimath and he met the affected families. After conducting an inspection, the CM ordered an immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge crack.