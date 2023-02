Updated on: February 05, 2023 22:02 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Infighting in SP over Ramcharitmanas controversy | Akhilesh Yadav | Swami Prasad Maurya

Raising controversy over Ramcharit Manas's cattle can prove to be a reverse bet for the Samajwadi Party. Many leaders close to Akhilesh Yadav have come forward in rebellious attitude one after the other. Most of them are Brahmin, Bhumihar or Kshatriya by caste, all are from upper castes.