Updated on: October 27, 2021 21:54 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Sameer Wankhede or Sameer Daud Wankhede?

Mumbai's most controversial officer Sameer Wankhede was questioned today. Witness number one Prabhakar Sail, who made sensational allegations against Sameer Wankhede, did not come to the NCB office, but the minister who made the allegations every day, Nawab Malik, presented a new document i.e. his Nikahnama. Watch this report.