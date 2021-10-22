Friday, October 22, 2021
     
  5. Vastu Tips: Why is it auspicious to have red marble floor in south direction of the house?

Updated on: October 22, 2021 9:50 IST

Vastu Tips: Why is it auspicious to have red marble floor in south direction of the house?

According to Vastu Shastra, the south direction is related to red color. Therefore, it will be better for you to use red colored marble in this direction.
