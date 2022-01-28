Friday, January 28, 2022
     
Updated on: January 28, 2022 16:49 IST

Do visit Chamunda Mata temple of Chotila today

Visit Chamunda Mata Temple today. The place named Chotila is located in Gujarat, where a very ancient goddess temple is built. The divine temple of Maa Chamunda which is known as Chamunda Mata Temple of Chotila.
