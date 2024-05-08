Want to remove bitterness of bitter gourd? Follow these 5 easy tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd.

Bitter gourd is the seasonal vegetable of summer. Bitter gourd is also considered a very beneficial vegetable from a health point of view. Bitter gourd is considered no less than a medicine for a diabetic patient. However, due to the bitterness of bitter gourd, people stay away from this vegetable. From children to adults, no one likes the bitter taste of bitter gourd. Especially children start making faces as soon as they hear the name of bitter gourd. Children complain about how can they eat bitter vegetables, but now there is no need to worry. Today we are telling you very easy ways to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd. Due to this, the bitter gourd vegetable will not taste bitter at all.

Tips to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd:

Peel the bitter gourd thoroughly - To make bitter gourd curry, first take out a thick peel of the bitter gourd. This will remove the bitterness of bitter gourd to a great extent. The peel of bitter gourd has maximum bitterness. You can apply salt to these bitter gourd peels and then dry them in the sun and fry them separately to make a vegetable. Or you can throw them away.

Remove the bitter gourd seeds – Some people do not like the taste of bitter gourd seeds. There is bitterness in it also. If you want to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd, then cut it and remove all the seeds. Many times, if the seeds come into the mouth, the taste of the food gets spoiled. Children do not like bitter gourd seeds at all.

Apply salt on bitter gourd - The easiest way to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd is to apply salt on it and keep it for some time after peeling. This removes the bitterness of bitter gourd to a great extent. The minerals found in salt bring out the bitter juice of bitter gourd. Apply salt to the bitter gourd and keep it aside for about half an hour before preparing the vegetable. After this wash it and prepare the vegetable.

Curd will remove the bitterness of bitter gourd - Curd can also be used to remove the bitterness of bitter gourd. For this, cut bitter gourd into pieces and keep it in curd for 1 hour. While preparing vegetables, take out the bitter gourd and fry it. This will remove the bitterness of bitter gourd.

Add onion and fennel seeds while cooking the vegetables - Add such ingredients in the bitter gourd vegetable which will remove its bitterness. For this, keep more quantity of onion. Use green fennel seeds in bitter gourd. Apart from this, you can use mango powder and raw mango. Due to this, the bitter gourd vegetable will taste good and there will be no trace of bitterness.

