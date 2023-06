Updated on: June 29, 2023 23:36 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Eid-Ul-Adha Is Being Celebrated All Across The Country Today

Aaj Ki Baat: Today, Bakrid was celebrated with full enthusiasm in the whole country, there was no news of any untoward incident from anywhere, but the big thing has been that in the discussions of the people gathered after the Eid prayers There was an open discussion on the Uniform Civil Code.