Updated on: February 13, 2023 23:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Centre agrees to form panel of experts on Gautam Adani-Hindenburg case | PM Modi

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has no objection to setting up a panel of experts to discuss the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market. The top court was hearing pleas relating to the Adani stocks rout after the Hindenburg report.