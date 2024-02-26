Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed in collision between roadways bus and tractor in Jaunpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Site where the accident took place.

Five laborers lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident occurred late Sunday night in the Samadhanganj area under Sikrara police jurisdiction, when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a tractor-trailer. The Superintendent of Police (Rural) stated that around 11:15 PM on Sunday, seven labourers were traveling on a tractor-trailer near the Samadhanganj market on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, which overturned due to a collision with a Roadways bus coming from Prayagraj. Five people riding on the tractor-trailer lost their lives, while two others sustained serious injuries.