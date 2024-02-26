Monday, February 26, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed in collision between roadways bus and tractor in Jaunpur

The injured were rushed to CHC Machhlishahr for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody for legal proceedings. The visuals of the accident suggest that it occurred at high speed.

Five laborers lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident occurred late Sunday night in the Samadhanganj area under Sikrara police jurisdiction, when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a tractor-trailer. The Superintendent of Police (Rural) stated that around 11:15 PM on Sunday, seven labourers were traveling on a tractor-trailer near the Samadhanganj market on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, which overturned due to a collision with a Roadways bus coming from Prayagraj. Five people riding on the tractor-trailer lost their lives, while two others sustained serious injuries. 

 

