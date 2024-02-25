23-year-old Indian national hired as 'security helper' killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Russia-Ukraine war

New Delhi: Nearly two days after the Ministry of External Affairs admitted that some Indian youths were signed up for support roles in Russia, a 23-year-old was reportedly killed in a drone attack on the battlefield. According to media reports, the slain youth, Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya, belonged to Gujarat's Surat and was killed in Donetsk close to Russia's border on February 21. However, the Indian officials did not confirm whether anyone was killed in the war.

Earlier, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that the ministry was aware that some Indians were recruited by some agents who later duped them into combating role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict," said an MEA spokesperson in an official statement.

Families of youth urges MEA for help

Mohammad Sufiyan, from Hyderabad, is one of the many youths who were allegedly duped by some agents and drafted into fighting for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine. Sufiyan's family has urged the central government as well as the Ministry of External Affairs to safely evacuate the youths trapped in Russia and also take strict action against the agents.

"My brother was taken by Baba Blocks Company, which has offices in Dubai, Delhi, and Mumbai. The first batch went out on November 12, 2023. A total of 21 youths were sent and Rs 3 lakh was taken from each one of them. They were made to sign an agreement in Russia on November 13," said Sufiyan's brother Imran to news agency ANI.

He said that the agents told the youth that they would get the job as army helpers, but were eventually drafted into the army and were deployed inside the Ukrainian borders. Pointing out that they have not been given any assistance or concrete help, he urged the External Affairs Ministry to help them secure the release of youths trapped there.

