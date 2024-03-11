UP: BJP candidates file nominations for Legislative Council election in presence of CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP and its allies leaders pose for a photograph with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after filing their nomination.

All seven candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday filed their nominations for the upcoming biennial elections to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. In addition, three candidates from BJP's allies also filed their nominations. The nominations were filed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Leaders who filed nomination

Among those who filed nominations in the Legislative Council are BJP candidates Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh, Ashok Katariya, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmendra Singh, Ramtirath Singhal, and Santosh Singh. Additionally, Ashish Patel from Apna Dal (S) also filed his nomination. He is a minister in the Yogi government. Vichhelal Rajbhar filed a nomination from Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Yogesh Chaudhary from RLD.

According to sources, there has been an attempt to strike a caste and regional balance through the selection of candidates for the legislative council, especially in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe nominations were filed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Biennial elections to Legislative Council

The term of 13 members of the Legislative Council will be ending in May this year. According to the notification, nominations will continue till March 11 and the last date for withdrawal of names is March 14. Voting, if required, will take place on March 21. The counting of votes will take place after 5 pm on the same day.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: SBSP leader stabbed to death in Sant Kabir Nagar, multiple wounds found on body