UP: Anti-demo vehicle in CM Yogi’s convoy meets with accident in Lucknow while trying to save dog, 11 injured

An anti-demo vehicle running ahead of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath overturned in Lucknow’s Arjunganj in an attempt to save a dog on the road, resulting in the injury of 11 people, including 5 policemen. All the injured were admitted to KGMU where they underwent treatment. PS Home, DGP Prashant Kumar and other officials met the injured in the hospital.

Convoy was enroute to Chief Minister's residence

The incident took place when CM Yogi’s convoy left for the Chief Minister’s residence from the airport. The dog came in the midway and the convoy went out of control in its attempt to ensure the dog’s safety. The vehicles in the convoy collided with each other. CM Yogi was also in the convoy when the accident happened.

How did the accident take place?

A dog came in front of the anti-demo vehicle running in the Chief Minister’s fleet. The speed of the anti-demo vehicle was fast. While trying to save the dog, the fleet vehicle collided with a car.

As soon as the news of the accident was received, many senior officials of the capital rushed to the Civil Hospital. Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad also reached the Civil Hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured from the doctors.

What did the police say?

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Lucknow, Upendra Agarwal detailed the entire incident.

"This incident happened around 7:45... District police vehicles including interceptor and anti-demo vehicles run to protect the fleet of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ... After inquiring the locals, it is revealed that a dog had come on the road, the interceptor's vehicle crossed it and the vehicles behind were also informed but there was an anti-demo vehicle behind it due to which the vehicle became unbalanced and collided with the other vehicles. 5 policemen and 6 civilians have been injured in the incident, they have been admitted to different hospitals. There is no casualty in the incident...There is no information about the casualty..." he said.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said the stray cattle menace has become a "dangerous truth" of Uttar Pradesh.

"The convoy of the chief minister himself met with an accident today due to the problem of stray animals not being taken seriously. Many people have been injured. (It is) Sad as well as worrying," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The problem of (stray) animals is a dangerous truth of Uttar Pradesh. This is a question of people's lives. The BJP should take a lesson from this incident," he said.

