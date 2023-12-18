Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi: All you need to know about world's largest meditation centre

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. PM Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.
What is the Swarved Mahamandir?
According to the Swarved Mahamandir website, if there exists an effulgent Treatise which unravels the deepest valleys of Spiritual Knowledge, it is indeed, the Swarved. Swarved can emphatically be considered the holder of the world’s most eloquent knowledge, containing the doctrine and practical experiences accompanying one on the Spiritual Path; an exploration of the human condition itself. Being authored by Anant Shree Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj, the Swarved is a collection of His Spiritual experiences in the state of Samadhi (conscious oneness with God) - composed at the location of Shoonya Shikhar Ashram, Himalayas, it metioned.
The annual congregation of Vihangam Yog marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Anant Shri Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj.
Major facts of the Swarved Mahamandir Temple
- The largest centre of Vihangam Yoga was constructed under the name of Swarved Mahamandir.
- Based in Varanasi, Umraha, this colossal structure is to be completed as the most spiritually significant abode of this non-profit organisation.
- The Swarved Mahamandir is a meditation centre dedicated to devotees for their moral and spiritual growth.
- Located in the holy city of Varanasi.
- Accounts for 20,000 meditation practitioners.
- Spans for more than 300,000 square feet.
- Carved upon its walls are the verses of the Swarveda.
- A seven-floor super-structure is a destination for spiritual seekers from all backgrounds.
- Centre of research to know the conscious entities.
- 3137 Swarved verses engraved on Makarana Marble.
- Over 20,000 people can sit together and meditate.
- 125 petal Lotus Dome.
- Mechanic presentation on the Life of Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj.
- Subsumes the eradication of social vices and social evils.
- Centre of a plethora of sociocultural projects for the well-being of Rural India.
- Inspired by the pinnacle of spirituality - the Swarved.
- Intricately carved sandstone structures depicting a glimpse of Indian Heritage.
- Pink sandstone decor surrounds the Mandir's walls.
- Exquisite garden featuring medicinal herbs.