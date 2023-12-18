Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi: All you need to know about world's largest meditation centre

Follow us on Image Source : SWARVED-MAHAMANDIR/WEBSITE Swarved Mahamandir is inaugurated in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday inaugurated the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. PM Modi, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took a tour of the centre that can seat 20,000 people at a time for meditation.

What is the Swarved Mahamandir?

According to the Swarved Mahamandir website, if there exists an effulgent Treatise which unravels the deepest valleys of Spiritual Knowledge, it is indeed, the Swarved. Swarved can emphatically be considered the holder of the world’s most eloquent knowledge, containing the doctrine and practical experiences accompanying one on the Spiritual Path; an exploration of the human condition itself. Being authored by Anant Shree Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj, the Swarved is a collection of His Spiritual experiences in the state of Samadhi (conscious oneness with God) - composed at the location of Shoonya Shikhar Ashram, Himalayas, it metioned.

The annual congregation of Vihangam Yog marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Vihangam Yog Sansthan by Anant Shri Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj.

Major facts of the Swarved Mahamandir Temple