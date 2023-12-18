PM Modi Varanasi visit day 2 LIVE: Prime Minister inaugurates SwarVed Mahamandir in Umaraha

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath along with priests at SwarVed Mahamandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at the Namo Ghat in Varanasi and also flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express between Varanasi and Kanyakumari, will launch several development projects worth Rs 19,150 crore. The PM, whose two-day Varanasi visit ends inaugurated the newly built SwarVed Mahamandir in Umaraha, Varanasi. He also addressed devotees of Mahamandir on the occasion.

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train

The Prime Minister will flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor at 2.15 pm today. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.

"A new Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by PM Modi on December 18. The regular timings of this train are yet to be announced, an official notification in this regard is expected to come in a couple of days," said Gaurav Dixit, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Director.

Projects that will be launched by the PM

Prime Minister will inaugurate New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs. 10,900 crore.

Other railway projects which will be inaugurated include Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling project; Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion project, among others.

At around 1 PM, the Prime Minister will participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

In a public function, at around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs. 19,150 crores.

Under the Smart City Mission, a website for detailed tourist information and the Unified Tourist Pass System will be launched by Prime Minister. The unified pass will provide single platform ticket booking for Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga Cruise, and Sarnath's light and sound show, offering integrated QR code services.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs. 6500 crore. In order to increase the production of non-renewable energy resources, Prime Minister will lay the foundation of an 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot district at a cost of around Rs. 4000 crore. To augment the petroleum supply chain, he will lay the foundation of the construction of a new petroleum oil terminal at Mirzapur to be built at a cost of over Rs. 1050 crore.

CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed PM Modi for his Varanasi visit. "Hearty welcome and greetings from the 25 crore people of the state to the 'architect' of new India, respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! During his two-day stay in the holy city of Baba Shri Vishwanath, the Prime Minister is inaugurating the second edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' which is deepening the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'," Yogi posted on X.