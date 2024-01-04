'Ayodhya Ram temple will have 5 mandaps': Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust enlists features

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ayodhya Ram temple

From each floor of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being 20-feet tall to it having 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has enlisted features of the Ayodhya Ram temple. More than one lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya to mark the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram on January 22.

The Ram idol, which is 5-6 feet in height, is being sculpted and on January 17, it will be taken to the Sarayu river in a procession. After 'abhisheka,' it will be brought to the temple. On January 18, it will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. From the same day, various rituals will be conducted for the next three days. On January 21, preparation will be done for the ‘Prana Pratishtha.’

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram Temple: Where did Krishna Shila for Lord Ram idol come from? Complete details inside

Here is the complete list