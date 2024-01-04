'Ayodhya Ram temple will have 5 mandaps': Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust enlists features

From each floor of the Ayodhya Ram Temple being 20-feet tall to it having 392 pillars and 44 doors, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has enlisted features of the Ayodhya Ram temple. More than one lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya to mark the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram on January 22.
The Ram idol, which is 5-6 feet in height, is being sculpted and on January 17, it will be taken to the Sarayu river in a procession. After 'abhisheka,' it will be brought to the temple. On January 18, it will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. From the same day, various rituals will be conducted for the next three days. On January 21, preparation will be done for the ‘Prana Pratishtha.’
Here is the complete list
- The three-storied Ram Mandir is built in the traditional Nagar style and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet.
- Each floor of the temple is 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
- In the main sanctum sanctorum, there is the idol of Shri Ram Lalla and on the first floor, there will be a Shri Ram Darbar.
- There will be 5 mandaps (Halls) - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap the Ram temple.
- Statues of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls of the temple.
- The entry to the temple is from the east, ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar.
- There is a provision of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly pilgrims at the temple.
- The Parkota - rectangular compound wall with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the temple.
- Near the temple is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era
- A Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, it will provide medical facilities & Locker facility to the pilgrims.