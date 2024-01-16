Ram Temple consecration: Helicopter services to Ayodhya from Lucknow to begin from THIS date | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers.

In the wake of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, helicopter services between Lucknow and Ayodhya are set to commence from January 19. The Ayodhya Information Department has confirmed the arrangement of six helicopters for this purpose -- three departing from Lucknow and three from Ayodhya. The deployment of these helicopters aims to facilitate the smooth transportation of participants and ensure the success of the upcoming event.

The statement issued by the Information Department stated that the service will start from January 19 from Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow. These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers and the devotees will have to pre-book the helicopter ride. "The booking schedule and fare rates will be finalised on the evening of January 16 and the distance from Lucknow to Ayodhya can be covered in just 30-40 minutes," it added.

Ayodhya Airport Director meets Champat Rai

Ayodhya Airport Director Vinod Kumar also held a meeting with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Secretary Champat Rai on Monday. During the meeting, Kumar informed Rai that they have concluded the list of 100 aircraft landings scheduled for January 22, and the final details will be confirmed within the next couple of days. Following the discussion with Rai in Ayodhya, Kumar briefed the media, highlighting their ongoing coordination with nearby airports due to the absence of parking facilities at Ayodhya Airport.

"We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today's meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only eight bays which will remain occupied," he said. "The day PM's aircraft arrives, one to four bays will be occupied and only four bays will be left. Only important visitors can be accommodated here. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Everything will be finalised in one or two days," he added.

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar revealed plans for a grand initiative spanning 56 countries, as invitations were being extended to 10 crore homes for the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Temple.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

