Ram Temple consecration: Will Akhilesh Yadav attend ceremony in Ayodhya? Watch SP chief's reply

Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said 'bhagwan ka bulawa ayega to jarur jayenge (I will attend the event when God calls). He was replying to a question about whether he would attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22.

"It is God's ceremony. The CM cannot be bigger than God. Those called by lord Ram will definitely go (to Ayodhya)," he said.

No one knows when God will call whom and these people (BJP leaders) are so close to God that they know the date, he targeted the ruling party.

"If the chief minister is saying these things then it means that the BJP leaders are making a list of who will be the guest... who will come... who will not come.. This is the program of Lord Shri Ram. These people (BJP) should not interfere in this. Whoever God calls will go," he added.

'Akshat' distribution begins ahead of Ram temple consecration

Meanwhile, organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day and will continue up to January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

The temple trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, said the consecration ceremony will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22 and urged people across the country to celebrate the occasion as a festival.

The 'akshat' distribution process was preceded by chantings of 'Sita Ram' at the ancient temple of 'Bhagwan Mathgendra Ji', located near the site of the Ram temple.

A paper pouch containing the 'akshat', an image of the Ram temple bearing the trust's logo and a caption in Hindi -- 'Under-construction Temple', Ayodhya', and a pamphlet describing details of the structure were being distributed to the people.

A group of sadhus, some carrying cards bearing the image of the temple, others holding the 'akshat' pouches, along with Rai then moved in a procession to kick off the process.

Young artistes dressed as Lord Ram were part of the procession.

Through this, communities close to nearly five lakh temples will get photos of the Ram temple and other details, the top official of the temple trust said on Monday, adding, "when the complete estimate comes out, we will reach out to around five crore people in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a few days ago, appealed to the people to light special 'diyas' in their homes on January 22 to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple as 'Diwali'.

Rai said that while giving the 'akshat', people will be requested to gather at temples in their neighbourhood to celebrate it like a festival as is happening in Ayodhya.

The 'akshat' distribution ceremony will be carried out by people associated with the VHP and the RSS and their allies.

The trust role is to essentially build the temple and serve as a guiding force, sources said.

Over a lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony which is likely to see over 7,000 guests from India and abroad in attendance.

Prime Minister Modi will attend the consecration ceremony.

The 'pran pratishtha' will take place at 12:20 pm. After that ceremony, people should perform 'aarti' in their neighbouring colonies and distribute 'prasad'. People should put up screens so that they can gather in groups and watch the ceremony that will be broadcast on TV.