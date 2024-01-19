First glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla's idol inside Ayodhya temple's sanctum sanctorum | Check

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj.

Ram Mandir: Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, the first visuals of the idol of Ram Lalla installed inside the 'Grabh Grah' or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have surfaced. The 51-inch Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, was covered with a veil.

The first image of the deity, which is covered with a veil, was unveiled during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. The photographs were shared by media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sharad Sharma.

Here's first glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla

Image Source : ANIThe Ram Lalla idol inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple

The idol - made of black stone- depicts a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. It weighs between 150 kg to 200 kg. The current idol of Ram Lalla, which is being worshipped for the last 70 years, will also be kept in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple.

According to the news agency ANI, the Vedic Brahmins and revered Acharyas were seen leading worship ceremonies inside the sacred precincts of the Sri Ram Temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad said members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra also participated in the prayers.

The idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed inside 'Grabh Grah' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday afternoon, days ahead of the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the consecration ceremony, told news agency PTI that the Ram Lalla idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon. This was done amid the chanting of prayers, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

Image Source : PTIRamamurthy enters the Ram temple ahead of the Pran Pratishtha

Arun Dixit said the 'pradhan sankalp' was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the trust. “The idea behind the 'pradhan sankalp' is that the 'pratishtha' of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work,” Arun Dixit said.

He further said that other rituals were also performed. "Vastras were also given to Brahmins and work has been assigned to everyone," he added.

Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

The auspicious Praan-Pratistha of the Ram Lalla will be held on the upcoming Paush Shukla Kurmadwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on January 22 in the Vikram Samvat 2080 calendar. Following all the Shaastriya (scriptural) protocols, the programme of Praan-Pratistha will be held in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta' in the afternoon.

On January 22, over 400 saints are expected to gather for the consecration of Lord Ram. Additionally, numerous renowned personalities from across the country will be in attendance. The anticipation is building for the divine moment on January 22nd when everyone will have the opportunity to witness the divine presence of Lord Ram Lala.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Also Read: MHA deploys high-level team to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Also Read: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Half-day in government offices across India on January 22