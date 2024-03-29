UP: Special CBI court convicts seven people in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSP MLA Raju Pal

Raju Pal murder case: A special CBI court in Lucknow has convicted seven people in the 2005 killing of former BSP MLA Raju Pal, a case in which slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, officials said. Proceedings against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and Gulbul alias Rafiq were terminated after their demise.

Raju Pal, a BSP leader from Allahabad, was killed on January 25, 2005, due to political rivalry with Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf, whom he had defeated in the 2004 Prayagraj West bypoll. Pal had previously lost to Atiq Ahmad in the 2002 election but emerged victorious in the subsequent bypoll after Ahmad vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2016.

Who all was convicted?

The Special Judge CBI, Lucknow, found Ranjeet Pal, Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan, and Abdul Kavi guilty of criminal conspiracy and murder, among other charges. Farhan Ahmad was also convicted under the Indian Arms Act.

Atiq Ahmed shot dead

On April 15, 2023, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range while being taken for their medicals, in the presence of police officials. Three persons, posing as journalists, had joined the media persons who surrounded Atiq and his brother asking questions. The three men shot Atiq and Ashraf who died on the spot. They were arrested soon after from the place of the incident.

Atiq was an accused in the Raju Pal and Umesh Pal murder cases. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the killing of former BSP legislator Raju Pal. He was also convicted in the Umesh Pal abduction cases, weeks before his murder.

Earlier in July 2023,, Prayagraj Police's Special Investigation Team filed a nearly 2000-page chargesheet against the three assailants who shot dead gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother. The accused were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh. All of them allegedly had criminal backgrounds.

