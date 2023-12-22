Uttar Pradesh STF arrests slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's relative for Rs 100 crore tax evasion

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHTOTO Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed

Meerut: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Qamar Ahmed Kazmi, a businessman based in Meerut and a relative of the late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. Kazmi has been arrested in connection with a tax evasion case amounting to more than Rs 100 crore, said officials on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of STF, Brijesh Singh, said that Qamar Ahmed Kazmi, a relative of Atiq Ahmed, has been arrested in a tax evasion case involving more than Rs 100 crore. Kazmi is accused of committing the offense by generating fake e-way bills and evading GST of over Rs 100 crore.

Foreign funding of Kazmi

The STF is investigating the foreign funding of Kazmi, who had previously worked as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Meerut Development Authority. The probe is also focusing on his potential anti-national connections.

Qamar Ahmed Kazmi, who owns and is a partner in several prominent companies, including Hotel Broadway Inn, and his associates are alleged to have incurred substantial losses to the government by creating fraudulent e-way bills and GST bills. This was reportedly accomplished using fake PAN cards and other documents. During the investigation, officers recovered a mobile phone, a Mercedes car, and a sum of cash from Kazmi, who is currently undergoing interrogation.

What Kazmi said during his interrogation

During the interrogation, Kazmi reportedly revealed that in addition to his firms, including Paragon Industry Limited in Roorkee Haridwar, Micro Glass Industry in Gurugram, and GoodX Glass in Meerut, he is also involved with Hotel Broadway in Meerut, where a resident of Delhi serves as a partner.

The SP further said Kazmi stated for "our personal benefit, we show the supplies from bogus firms in our firms. But instead of actual supply, only forged bills are exchanged".

The police officer said Kazmi also disclosed during his interrogation that he is also a relative of Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed, who is currently in jail. A case has been registered against Kazmi in the Civil Lines police station.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead at Prayagraj's Colvin Hospital on April 15 this year.

