PM Modi's big Ayodhya visit today, roadshow, new airport, redeveloped railway station on cards | LIVE

With weeks to go for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the holy city today to launch various developmental projects for Uttar Pradesh, including the inauguration of Ayodhya railway station around 11.15 am and the newly constructed Ayodhya airport around 12.15 pm. At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. He will also flag off six new Vande Bharat Trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

The countdown for the inauguration of Ram Mandir has begun. The historic event is scheduled to take place on January 22 next year, which will see the participation of various towering personalities, and politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.