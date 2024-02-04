Pakistani ISI agent with Moscow Indian embassy link arrested by UP ATS in Meerut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistani ISI Satyendra Siwal

A Pakistani ISI agent was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday. The man, identified as Satyendra Siwal, has also worked at the Indian Embassy in Moscow. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been receiving information that handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI have been luring employees of the Ministry of External Affairs with money to get confidential information of the Indian Army.

Working on the intelligence, UP ATS found Satyendra Siwal to be ISI agent. Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh is a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district, a statement said. Meanwhile, ATS has recovered 2 mobile phones, 1 Aadhar card, PAN card, identity card and Rs 600 in cash from this person.

The ATS in its probe through electronic and physical surveillance found that Siwal was involved in anti-India activities with the network of the ISI handlers and providing important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments is being made available to them for money, it added.

Siwal was called to the ATS field unit Meerut and interrogated as per rules, the statement said. He could not give satisfactory answers and confessed to his crime during the interrogation, it added.

During ATS interrogation, Siwal revealed that he used to bribe Indian government officials with money to extract information about the Indian Army and its day-to-day functioning. He has also been accused of passing important and confidential information about the Indian Embassy, ​​Defense Ministry and foreign affairs to ISI handlers.

An FIR has been registered against Siwal, who is working as the IBSA (India Based Security Assistant) in the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, from 2021, at ATS police station, Lucknow, under Section 121A of the IPC (waging war against the country) and official secrets Act 1923, the statement said.

