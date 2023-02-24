Odisha: DRDO official shares secret information with Pakistani woman spy, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha: DRDO official alleged of sharing secret information with Pakistani woman spy, arrested

Odisha: A DRDO official has been arrested for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani woman spy. Sagarika Nath, SP Balasore on Friday informed that the DRDO official has been arrested in Balasore and was allegedly sharing secret information from around the last year.

