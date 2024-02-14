Noida residents guzzled liquor worth Rs 1600 crore in just 10 months

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Nodia: Gautam Buddha Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has witnessed a significant surge in alcohol consumption within the span of ten months. It ranks first in alcohol sales within Uttar Pradesh, with approximately worth Rs 1600 crore. This year has seen a surge of around 25 per cent in sales compared to the previous year.

Increase in revenue from liquor sale

The Excise Department of Gautam Buddha Nagar has received a citation from the Excise Commissioner. The Excise Department of Gautam Buddha Nagar has received a revenue of about Rs 1600 crore in the last 10 months, which means that the people here have consumed liquor worth Rs 1600 crore in just 10 months. Due to the increase in alcohol sales, there has also been an increase in revenue. The excise officer has been honoured with a citation letter from the government.

Rs 2324 crore target for 2023-24

District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar of Gautam Buddha Nagar said, "We were given a target of Rs 2324 crore for the year 2023-24, and we have already achieved revenue of approximately 1600 crore rupees in just 10 months. Compared to last year, this represents a 25 per cent increase." He further mentioned that by the end of March, we will reach the target figures provided to us.

(Report: Rahul Thakur)

