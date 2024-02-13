Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: 17 pilgrims injured as bus collides with divider on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway

The incident occurred when the bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction, near Dharauli Madhupur village on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Pratapgarh Updated on: February 13, 2024 17:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 17 pilgrims injured in bus accident in Pratapgarh
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, as many as seventeen people were injured on Tuesday when a bus ferrying pilgrims to Prayagraj collided with the divider in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the incident took place near a toll plaza near Dharauli Madhupur village in Pratapgarh. 

All the injured passengers were brought to a local hospital for treatment, from where four were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, they stated. 

65 pilgrims were travelling in bus

Giving details about the incident, Police station Kohdaur in-charge Inspector Preeti Katiyar said that 65 pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda districts were going to Sangam in a private bus. The bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction, near Dharauli Madhupur village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway, she said. 

Further details are awaited. 

(With PTI inputs)

