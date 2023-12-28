Thursday, December 28, 2023
     
NMRC approves DPR for Noida Sector-142 to Botanical Garden Metro section | Check route

The DPR for the new project in Noida, which will have 8 metro stations from Botanical Garden to Panchsheel Balak Inter College, will be sent to the state and Centre governments for approval, said the officials.

December 28, 2023
Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in its 38th board meeting, approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Sector-142 to Botanical Garden Metro section, said the official on Thursday.

This project will provide direct connectivity to Delhi Airport (Terminal-1) through the Magenta line of Delhi Metro.

Eight new stations- 

  • Botanical Garden 
  • Noida Sector 44
  • Noida Karyalay
  • Noida Sector 97
  • Noida Sector 105
  • Noida Sector 108
  • Noida Sector 93
  • Panchsheel Balak Inter College 

"Now the DPR will be sent to UP government and GoI (Government of India) for final approval," NMRC Managing Director Dr Lokesh M told reporters, adding the project will provide direct connectivity to Delhi Airport (Terminal-1) through Magenta line of Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

The development comes three days after India's one of the first metro projects - Delhi Metro, which began operations with a small 8.4-km line in December 2002, completed 21 years of journey dotted with several milestones. On this very day in 2002, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the first stretch of the Delhi Metro from Shahdara to Tis Hazari on the Red Line. Since then, the Delhi Metro has emerged as Delhi's lifeline and the entire National Capital Region (NCR), the DMRC said in a statement on Sunday.
 
"From an inaugural network length of just 8.4 kilometres with six stations in 2002, the Delhi Metro stands tall today with a network of 393 km and 288 stations. More than six million passenger journeys are being performed every single day on the Delhi Metro making it one of the largest mass transit systems in the entire world," it said.
 

