In historic first, Lord Ram along with Sita and Lakshman consecrated at Ravana temple near Noida

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Noida: As the consecration ceremony took place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the idol of Lord Ram was also installed for the first time in the historic temple situated near Noida, where Ravana is worshipped. This ancient Shiv Mandir is situated in Bisrakh village, which is considered by the local people to be the birthplace of Ravana, the antagonist of Lord Ram in the epic Ramayana.

The event coincided with the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram temple, some 650 km away from Bisrakh.

Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman idols installed

Mahant Ramdas, the chief priest of the temple, said, "Today, for the first time, the idols of Lord Ram, Sita ji, and Lakshman ji were installed in the temple premises with due rituals."

The priest, who has been serving in this temple for more than 40 years, said that these idols have been brought from Rajasthan. On January 22, celebrations were also held at the birthplace of Ravana. Just as Lord Ram manifested in Ayodhya, at the same time, the idols were consecrated in the temple at Bishrakh, establishing the divine court of Lord Ram.

According to local claims, Ravana was believed to be born in the village of Bisrakh in Noida. The mystery surrounding the village of Bisrakh has intrigued people, and some locals assert the authenticity of this belief. Additionally, several literary figures and renowned authors have also supported this claim.

"Bisrakh is the birthplace of Ravana. The 'Shiv Ling' here is because of Brahma ji and Pulasta Muni. This is the birthplace of Vishrava, the father of Ravana, as well as Vibhishana, Kumbhakaran," he said.

Dussehra is never celebrated here

In the village of Bisrakh, the residents do not celebrate Dussehra with the usual enthusiasm on the day of Ravana's death. In contrast to festivals held throughout the country, this day and the associated nine days are observed as a period of mourning in the village. During this time, local residents engage in prayers for the peace of Ravana's soul, and various rituals, including yajnas, are performed for this purpose.

"Bisrakh is the place where Ravana (effigy) is not burnt. He is worshipped. People here revere him since he was a son of this land and he is an ancestor to the locals here," the priest said, noting that Ravana was a "brave Brahmin warrior" because of which his name is relevant even today.

The ancient temple, however, does not have any idol of Ravana although some of his significant life events are carved on the walls of the temple complex. Ravana's family members are also shown in the carvings.

Also Read: Ram Temple: Devotees throng main gate to offer prayers on first day after 'Pran Pratishtha' | Watch Video

Also Read: 'Ram aa gaye': PM Modi performs 'Pran Pratishtha', India celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration