Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Apna Dal-K to contest 3 seats in UP, declaration hints at rift with SP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I.N.D.I.A bloc member Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from three seats in UP including Phoolpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Apna Dal member Apna Dal (Soneylal) leader Anupriya Patel contested against Samajwadi Party's Ram Charitra Nishad and won the seat by a margin of 232008 votes.

Apna Dal (Soneylal) is a member of the NDA and Anupriya Patel is the incumbent Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the Modi government 2.0.

Anupriya is the daughter of Sone Lal Patel, who founded the Apna Dal (Sonelal) political party.

In the upcoming elections, the contest in Mirzapur is expected to take place between Apna Dal (Sonelal) vs Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

More to follow...

