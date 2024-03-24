Lucknow bans liquor sale on Holi, all alcohol and cannabis shops to remain closed | Check list of dry days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Holi 2024: To ensure peace during the festival of Holi, the Lucknow District Magistrate has imposed a ban on the sale of alcohol, toddy, cannabis (Bhang), or any other type of intoxicating substance in the district on March 25, 2024, during the Holi. This decision aims to regulate the consumption of alcohol, beer, toddy, and cannabis, which are often consumed by many people during the festival.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has issued an order regarding this matter. He has stated that the sale of liquor in the capital has been prohibited on the occasion of Holi, which falls on March 25. Consequently, all establishments selling liquor, beer, toddy, and cannabis will remain closed.

Read DM's order here

On the occasion of the festival of Holi, with the objective of maintaining public peace, I, Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, under Section 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act, hereby order that on 25th March 2024, all liquor permissions, including country liquor, foreign liquor, beer, model shop, bhang, toddy, bar permissions, band shops, other related permissions, will remain completely closed."

According to the order, all the retailers, wholesalers, military, paramilitary canteens and CSD depots are prohibited from selling alcohol, beer, cannabis, toddy or any other type of intoxicating material.

It is crucial to note that the Excise Department will closely monitor liquor shops. If any shopkeeper is found violating the rules, their license may be revoked. In adherence to government regulations, enthusiasts of liquor have begun stockpiling supplies even before Holi.

Strict action will be taken against hoodlums

The police and administration will closely monitor individuals causing disturbances on the day of Holi. Police officers have been directed to stay vigilant, and stringent action will be taken against any anti-social elements in such circumstances.

Dry days in March-April

March 29: Good Friday

April 21: Ram Navami

April 25: Mahavir Jayanti

Holi festival

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love.

Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till May 17

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed section 144 in Lucknow till May 17 in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections and festivals.

JCP Law and Order Upendra Kumar Agrawal has informed that in view of upcoming general elections and festivals including Holi and ongoing Ramzan, section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow.

