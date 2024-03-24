Delhi Police issues advisory for Holi, to crack down on drunken driving, red-light jumping | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Traffic Police will form special teams to crack down on traffic violations on Holi

Holi 2024: In view of the festival of Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, announcing the deployment of special teams at key road intersections to crack down on incidents of drunken driving and red-light violations.

Delhi Police elaborate arrangements for Holi

According to the advisory, the traffic police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists on the roads and check incidents of drunken driving, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red-light jumping, triple riding, driving by minors, riding two-wheelers without a helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers etc.

"Special checking teams will be deployed at major intersections, drinking points and vulnerable points for the Holi celebrations to detect and prosecute traffic violations. These special traffic police checking teams will be stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi, along with PCR vans and local police teams, to check drunken driving, red-light jumping etc.," the advisory stated.

Further, as per the directions of a Supreme Court committee on road safety, in cases of drunken driving, red-light jumping, using a mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding, the licence will be seized and liable for suspension for a minimum period of three months. Action shall also be initiated against the owners whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors or unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a licence etc., the advisory stated.

The general public is advised to obey traffic rules, specifically the following:

Not to drink and drive.

Observe the prescribed speed limits.

Obey traffic signals.

Not to indulge in racing or competition with other vehicles.

Two-wheeler riders and pillion riders should wear helmets and avoid triple-riding.

Not to indulge in reckless, dangerous, or zig-zag driving.

Not to allow minors or unauthorized persons to drive your vehicle.

Not to indulge in performing stunts on two-wheelers.

Celebrate Holi indoors, not on public places or roads.

Holi festival

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love.

Also Read: Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today to celebrate Holi with military personnel

Also Read: ​Holi 2024: Indian Railways runs 1098 special trains, 52 per cent increase than last year