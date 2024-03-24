Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today to celebrate Holi with military personnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a visit to Siachen area, the world’s highest battlefield, on Sunday (March 24) and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there. The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 24 and 25.

"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X on Saturday.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

