'No need to attack, people of PoK themselves want merger with India': Rajnath Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said, people of Pak Occupied Kashmir have themselves started demanding that POK be merged with India. "I am confident that POK will one day merge with India. There is no need for us to attack and occupy, but the situation in POK is evolving in such a manner that people living there are themselves demanding merger with India", he added.

Rajnath Singh was replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in his iconic 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, to be telecast tonight at 10 pm on India TV. He was asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's recent remarks about ensuring "independence for Kashmiris".

Rajnath Singh replied, "Can they ever take Kashmir? (Kashmir kya le payenge). They should be worried about POK. I had said almost one and a half years ago that there will be no need for us to attack and occupy, because the people of POK themselves are demanding merger with India. The situation there is developing towards that end."

Asked whether any plan is in offing, the Defence Minister replied, "I will not say anything more, I should not. We are not going to attack any country. India has never attacked any country, nor has it occupied an inch of other's territory. But POK was ours, POK is ours, and I am fully confident that POK will one day merge with India."

Asked whether there was any threat from China now, Rajnath Singh replied, "We will tackle if any threat arises, what's there in it. (Agar Koi Khatra Hua Toh Nibat Lenge, Yeh Kaun Si Baat Hai). But we cannot sit holding our head in hands thinking about the threat. Aayega Toh Nibat Lenge (if the threat arises, it will be tackled). India is no more a weak country. India has become a powerful country in the world."

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that China has occupied nearly 2,000 sq km territory in India, the Defence Minister replied, "It is really sad that he is questioning the valour of our jawans. He should desist from making such remarks... How much territory was occupied by China in 1962? I do not want to remind him. But today, we can say that we will not like to lose even an inch of our territory. I cannot disclose much about the details because India and China are engaged in talks, and the talks are going on the right path (Theek Tarike Se Baat Chal rahi Hai). Talks are going on in a cordial atmosphere. (Sowhardpoorna Vatavaran Me Baat Chal Rahi Hai)... Please do not compel me to disclose more." There have been 28 rounds of India-China commander level talks in Ladakh till now.

About the May 2020 India-China skirmishes in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, Rajnath Singh said, "our brave jawans did not fire a single shot, they were engaged in physical combat. Twenty of our jawans were martyred, and how many Chinese soldiers were killed? I am not saying, but foreign agency reports say 35 to 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the clashes".

The Defence Minister said, "it is true that China is carrying out infrastructure development near Line of Control at a fast pace since a long time... We have also started developing infrastructure at a fast speed on our side."

On Rahul Gandhi's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "fears" China, Rajnath Singh replied, "I am surprised when somebody says Modiji Darte Hain. It is not in his nature to be afraid. There is nothing to be afraid of... The problem is these people do not understand. Why are they raising questions about India's strength and valour?"

Asked what if China launches attack, the Defence Minister replied, "Parmatma Unko Sadbuddhi Dey Ki Woh Aisi Harkat Na Karen. (Let Almighty give them good sense not to commit such mistakes). India has never attacked any country, but if any country attacks us, we do not spare them... If any country attacks India's 'Swabhimaan' (prestige), it has the power to give it a befitting reply (Moonh-tod Jawab)."

Rajnath Singh said, indigenous arms production has increased significantly. "In 2014, we exported Rs 900 crore worth defence products, but now we export nearly Rs 20,000 crore worth arms equipments. We plan to raise it to Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29."

Rajnath Singh said, he was confident that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would win more than 400 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Our assessment is that BJP on its own might win more than 370 seats... The popular mood of voters is in favour of BJP, and in Uttar Pradesh, we may win 78, if not all 80 seats."

The Defence Minister said, results from Tamil Nadu will also be "surprising" this time. "We are confident that the people will prove their trust in us", he added.

The Defence Minister said, the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor excise case was the culmination of ED's probe that was going on for the last two years. "It has nothing to do with elections", he said.

Rajnath Singh said, "nine summons were sent to Kejriwal, but he did not go for questioning. As far as sending AAP leaders to jail is concerned, it is not the government, but the courts which have sent them to jail. To blame the BJP for this as a face-saving measure is unfortunate."

Asked whether Kejriwal was targeted because he was emerging as a strong contender against PM Modi, Singh replied, "Bade Se Bade Neta Modiji Ko Challenge Nahin Kar Paye, Toh Yeh Kya Karengey (even big leaders could not challenge Modi, what can he do)."

On Rahul Gandhi's tweet after Kejriwal's arrest that Modi was a "daraa hua tanashah" (a dictator who is afraid), Singh said, "only these leaders can use such abusive words against the Prime Minister. In my entire life, I never used abusive words against the Prime Minister."

