Ghaziabad: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed on January 18 due to cold wave

The schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed on January 18 up to class 8 due to extreme cold weather conditions. The district magistrate on Wednesday released an order announcing the closure of the schools.

According to the order, all schools including private, government, Anganwadi, and pre-schools will remain closed on January 18. Teachers and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for more latest updates.

Schools closed in Lucknow

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Lucknow also announced the closure of schools up to class 8 in the capital city today and tomorrow (January 18) due to the severe cold weather conditions in the state capital region. An official order has been released stating that all schools up to class 8, including government, non-government and private schools, will remain closed until January 18.

Classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10 am to 3 pm during this period. The state government also issued guidelines to follow during this period. According to the guidelines, the schools should ensure the safety of the students from cold waves while resuming classes.

Also, the schools were directed to use a Heater to maintain the temperature of the class. The District Magistrate's notice directed schools to conduct the classes in the classroom not outside of the class. The students will be free to wear their civil dress to keep their bodies warm. Schools were asked to conduct online classes if possible. It should be noted that this extension is only for students. The teachers and other staff members will have to attend the schools as usual.

