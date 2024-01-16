Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Patna: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 20 due to cold weather conditions

Patna: All schools up to class 8 to remain closed till January 20 due to cold weather conditions

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the schools in Patna will remain closed till January 20 upto class 8. Teachers, and parents have been advised to contact to the school authorities for more latest updates.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 16, 2024 16:26 IST
Amid cold wave conditions, patna schools closed, cold wave news
Image Source : FILE Schools closed in Patna up to class 8 till Jan 20

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the schools in Patna will remain closed till January 20 up to class 8. The district magistrate has released an order in this regard. According to the order, all schools including private, government, Anganwadi, and pre-schools will remain closed till January 20. This closure applies to all schools up to class 8. Teachers and parents have been advised to contact the school authorities for more latest updates. 

Classes will resume on THIS date

In view of cold wave conditions, the District Magistrate, Dr. Chandrashekar Singh has announced the closure of schools. The classes will resume on Monday, January 22. This order was initially scheduled to end on January 16th. However, the district magistrate has extended till January 20th. The classes will resume after observing any decrease in the cold weather conditions. Classes for 9th standard will continue as scheduled, This order does not apply to Mission Daksh or special classes of the board. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News