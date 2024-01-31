Varanasi court allows Hindu side to worship inside Gyanvapi mosque's sealed basement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Varanasi: The Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi.

In a significant development, the court permitted Hindu devotees to worship within the confines of Gyanvapi mosque's sealed basement. The Vyasa family had been performing religious ceremonies in the basement until 1993, and the recent court decision reinstates this tradition. The court issued directives for the initiation of arrangements to implement the decision within a week. The Vyasa family will now be allowed to conduct religious rituals in the sealed basement, bringing an end to a longstanding legal battle.

Hindu devotees are authorised to offer prayers inside the sealed basement of Gyanvapi mosque, known as 'Vyas Ka Tekhana,' according to the recent verdict from Varanasi court. The court instructed the district administration to facilitate the arrangements for Hindu worship within the next seven days.

Advocate's statement

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, confirmed the decision, stating, "The Hindu side is allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The district administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja. The District Administration has been given seven days to make necessary arrangements."

Religious inclusivity

The ruling emphasises the principle of religious inclusivity, allowing both communities to practice their faith in a shared space.