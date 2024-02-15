Chitrakoot: Four killed after blast at Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav, UP CM Yogi orders high-level probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath briefs the media.

Four teenagers lost their lives in a devastating explosion during the Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav in Chitrakoot on Wednesday afternoon. The blast occurred in the fireworks display instruments on the event's second day, according to senior police and administrative authorities.

Victims and fatal impact

All four deceased individuals were aged between 13 and 18 years old, police confirmed. Two teenagers died instantly as they were torn apart by the blast, while the other two sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them.

Government response and investigation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded to the tragedy by ordering a high-level inquiry committee, led by an additional director general (ADG) rank officer, to investigate the incident. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Legal action and FIR

An FIR has been filed against Harsh Kamdar, Pankaj Jaat, and their associates, who are associated with an entertainment company, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 304 for culpable homicide.

Probe and timeline

ADG Kanpur Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the blast. The committee aims to conclude its probe within three days and submit its findings to the state government.

Details of the incident

The explosion occurred at the Chitrakoot Inter College grounds, where the Mahotsav was taking place. The blast was so intense that human body parts were scattered up to 100 meters away, with some found on the terrace of a nearby two-story school building.

Response efforts

The blast, which occurred at 3:10 pm, was heard kilometers away from the ground. Senior officials, including DIG Chitrakoot Dham Range, Ajay Kumar Singh, DM Abhishek Anand, and SP Arun Kumar Singh, along with rescue teams and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the scene to assist the injured and secure the area.

Investigation continues

Chitrakoot DM Abhishek Anand confirmed the deaths of two individuals on the spot, with two others critically injured and referred to Prayagraj Medical College. Police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area as they work to determine the cause of the blast.

Also read | Rajya Sabha elections: BJP announces 4 names for Madhya Pradesh