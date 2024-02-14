Rajya Sabha elections: BJP announces 4 names for Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : X L Murugan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced four candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh that are scheduled to be held on February 27. While the BJP has declared its candidates for four out of five seats in MP, the Congress has still not been able to decide its candidate. Maya Naroliya, who heads the party's 'Mahila Morcha' in the state, Umesh Nath Maharaj, a religious figure, and Banshilal Gurjar, a national vice president of its 'Kisan Morcha', are the other candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

L Murugan is from Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP lacks the numbers in the assembly to win a Rajya Sabha seat.

February 15 is the last date for nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP has the strength to win four seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress can win one.

Elections for the 56 Rajya Sabha seats are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15. The party is yet to name its candidates from some sates including Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala from Gujarat, and Union minister Narayan Rane from Maharashtra are among those retiring from the House.