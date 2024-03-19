Budaun: Man, who tried to escape after killing 2 kids, shot dead in encounter

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy police security is deployed in the Baba colony

A man, who tried to escape the arrest after killing two children was killed in a police encounter in Budaun on Tuesday. According to police, the accused, who had recently opened a shop in the locality, entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj with an axe.

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, they said.

Bareilly IG Rakesh Kumar said, "This evening an unfortunate incident took place. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The accused is aged between 25-30."

Budaun DM Manoj Kumar said the authority received information regarding a man who killed two kids inside their house in the Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost.

"We received information this evening that a man entered a house and murdered two young children aged 11 and 6 years. After this, we increased security arrangements in the locality," he added.

The accused, named Javed, allegedly killed two children in the Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost.

A shopkeeper hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony, the police officials said.

The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station, they said.

After the incident, the family members and a few local residents vandalised shops and damaged a motorcycle.

The Senior Superintendent of Police has ordered deployment of security in the area. The police were managing to bring the crowd under control.

The reason for the attack is not yet known, he said.

The DM said the bodies of both the children have been sent for post mortem and the injured child has been admitted to the district hospital.