BSP MP Sangeeta Azad, ex-MLA Azad Ari Mardan, SC lawyer Seema Samridhi join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Sangeeta Azad, party leader Azad Ari Mardan and Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi (Kushwaha) joined the BJP, in Delhi. Supreme Court lawyer Seema Samridhi (Kushwaha), who hit headlines after taking up the Nirbhaya case, also joined the saffron party on Monday.

The Dalit leader was inducted into the BJP by its national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh.

Tawde said the BJP will give Azad full opportunity to make her contribution.

BSP MP Ritesh Pandey joins BJP

Earlier last month, BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar Ritesh Pandey resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the BJP in New Delhi.

In his resignation letter to BSP chief Mayawati, Pandey said he has concluded that the party does not need his service as neither has he been called for meetings for a long time nor has the party leadership spoken to him.

He shared his resignation letter on X.

Pandey claimed in his letter that he made numerous efforts to get in touch with and meet Mayawati and the top leadership of the party but it did not yield any result.

"During this time, I continuously met workers and supporters of other parties in my area and was also involved in various works going on in the constituency. Hence, I have concluded that the party does not need my service and presence," he said.

Pandey added, "So, I do not have any other option apart from resigning from the primary membership of the party. The decision to break the relationship with the party is a difficult decision from an emotional point of view.

