Ayodhya: 16 members of gang involved in chain snatching at temples, including Ram Mandir, arrested

On February 10, an incident of chain snatching from devotees coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu took place in the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi, after which the victims filed a complaint at the local station.

Ayodhya Published on: February 24, 2024
The Ayodhya Police has arrested 16 members of a gang allegedly involved in chain snatching at various temples including the newly inaugurated Ram Mandir, officials said on Saturday (February 24). The accused allegedly committed the crime at crowded places in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura. They belonged to different districts of Bihar. 11 gold chains worth around Rs 21 lakh and two SUVs were seized from them. According to the officials, the incidents of chain snatching and theft have increased in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony of Ram temple.

On February 10, an incident of chain snatching from devotees coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu took place in the Ram temple and Hanumangarhi, after which the victims filed a complaint at the local station.

“On the inputs provided by the informers, the Ayodhya Police arrested 16 accused from the police line overbridge of Kotwali Faizabad on Friday,” Ram Janmabhoomi Security In-charge and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

These criminals formed groups and carried out theft at religious places, the police said.

All these accused had earlier been carrying out such incidents at religious places in Mathura, Varanasi and other states.

(With PTI inputs)

