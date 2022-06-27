If you squeeze a wet towel in space, the water doesn't spill but magically floats| Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WONDEROFSCIENCE Wet towel in space

Space is as intriguing as it could be. The mysterious nature of the universe never fails to pique the interest and thanks to the Internet it manages to give netizens something new to be in awe of. Something similar happened when a man showed what happens when you squeeze a wet towel in space. One may expect that the water will spill and create a mess, however, it doesn't. In the video which is doing rounds on the Internet, one can see a man wring the towel but instead of spilling, the water just floats around the cloth. It's quite magical to look at it.

"This is what happens when you wring out a wet towel while floating in space," a Twitter user captioned the video and credited CSA/NASA for it. Astronaut Chris Hadfield who is demonstrating the experiment in the video shared "It was in answer to a student science question. And for those concerned about a few stray droplets of water, relax - no different than our weightless sweat." Watch viral video here:

"Isn't that the coolest thing? Almost looks like a gel of some kind," a user wrote, while another said, "Normal people: that looks so cool! Me: hey its Chris Hadfield! I'm gonna watch his Space Oddity song again, it's too good!"

"I love science, it's so fascinating. It's never boring & always something interesting to lean!" a third one noted. "It's so cool to watch, the only thing keeping the water on the towel is surface tension. I can only imagine how bad that has to be for the human body, we have evolved with billions of years of gravity, are bodies aren't made for 0 gravity. Could cause huge range of new illnesses." a Twitterati pointed out.

There were several others who wanted to know if the water droplets damage the electrical appliances in the spacecraft and if it is even safe with so many wires around.

"What happens to the water that is now floating around? Will it not damage the onboard electronics or is there some sort of moisture collection mechanism aboard the station?" a user asked, while another one said, "

Isn't it an amusing watch?

