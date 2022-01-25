Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PHARRELL WILLIAMS US rapper Pharrell Williams bashed for wearing Tiffany's 'copy' of 17th-century rare Mughal sunglasses

American rapper Pharrell Williams after designing shoes with Adidas Originals for multiple seasons entered the jewellery space by collaborating with Tiffany & Co, the luxury jewellery brand. But the singer faced massive backlash after netizens noticed him wearing a pair of custom-designed Tiffany & Co glittering diamond and emerald sunglasses. They called him out for wearing a copy of a set of rare Mughal spectacles.

When Tiffany posted Pharrell's picture wearing the "custom-designed" sunglasses in 18k gold featuring "61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 total carats and two emerald-cut emeralds".on its official Instagram page.

Take a look:

In no time, the post was bombarded with sharp comments calling out the brand and the musician for blatantly copying the rare Mughal spectacles. The Indian fashion watchdog,Diet Sabya, wrote in the comments section, "THE SHEER AUDACITY TO COPY THIS MUGHAL PIECE." One of the users wrote, "‘custom-designed’ or custom-copied??".

On Sunday, Kenzo unveiled the debut collection of its first Japanese designer, Nigo. Apart from Kanye West and Julia Fox, Pharrell Williams also marked his presence at the event. The musician debuted the Tiffany glasses at the show. "Tiffany and I are engaged," the musician told WWD, hinting a partnership with jewellery brand. "I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo," he added.

Fashion watchdog, Diet Prada also called them out in an Instagram post.

In October 2021, the original frames were placed on auction at Sothebys London as part of the 1,000 Years of Islamic Art exhibition. They were expected to fetch as much as 2.5M GBP but were not sold to any buyer.